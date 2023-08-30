Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: All five schools of Innocent Hearts celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm. All the children of pre-primary school Innokids, from learners to scholars, were made to do rakhi-making activity under ‘Thread of love’. Children brought rakhi-making materials like molly, ribbon, silk thread, pearls, stars, etc. from home and with the help of their teachers in the class, everyone along with their friends made their rakhi. Rakhis were made for the soldiers by the children of grades I and II. The girls tied rakhis to the boys dressed in soldiers’ costumes.

Students tie rakhis to soldiers

Ivy World School celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Students showcased their talents in decorating thali for rakhi, marking this celebration of brother-sister relationships. Students emphasised the theme “sharing is caring” with a basket take away craft. They created innovative rakhis. The children also tied handmade rakhis on the wrists of soldiers. S Chauhan, senior principal of Ivy World School, expressed her gratitude to parents for their support and collaboration and encouraged students to persist in their spirit of sharing.

Rakhi-making contest organised

The Gurukul School celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan to commemorate the bond of love between a brother and sister. To celebrate this auspicious day, rakhi card-making competition was organised for classes 1 to XII students. The students came up with innovative designs and enjoyed the activities. Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar appreciated every participant and shared their views on the significance of the day and the pious sibling bond.

Competitions mark Rakhi Celebration

Guru Amar Dass Public School organised rakhi and thali making competition in its junior wing and in the senior wing. Students did an activity in which they decorated thalis and also made beautiful and colourful rakhis. Baba Mohri House bagged the first position, Bibi Bhani House stood second and Bibi Dani House took the third position in the competition. President Ajit Singh Sethi and Principal Aparana Mehta congratulated the winners and gave their best wishes for the festival. They also encouraged the students to respect every person in society.

Rayan Chechi wins Kickboxing gold

Rayan Chechi of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, has made his parents and teachers proud by becoming the national champion in under-14 boys’ category. Reyan has won gold medal in National Kickboxing Championship held at Jharkhand from August 23 to 27. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra and teachers congratulated the young achiever and wished him success for future endeavours.

Ru-bar-Ru programme organised

Bhasha Vibhag, Punjab and District Language Office, organised a ‘ru-ba-ru’ programme with Principal Navjot at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women wherein she addressed and shared various experiences gained during her life journey from childhood to present. She expressed her passion for opposing social excesses by emphasising the revolutionary character of her personality. Dr Baljit Kaur, who was the chief guest in this programme, gave her views on issues related to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat and also narrated the life experiences of Navjot. Similarly, special guests Dr Tajinder Kaur and Dr Raghbir Kaur discussed various aspects of Punjabi language.

National Sports Day celebrated

Sanskriti KMV School celebrated National Sports Day in all its glory. Paying homage to the indomitable sports legend, Major Dhyan Chand, often hailed as India’s ‘Magician of Hockey’, the school embarked on a day that radiated grandeur and significance. Embodying the spirit of the occasion was the theme for this year: “Sports as a catalyst for an inclusive and fit society.” The pinnacle of the day was the enthralling contests ‘tug-of-war’ and ‘400 meter race’. More than 400 students participated in the contest. Principal Rachna Monga awarded the winners with medals.

Rakhi celebrated as Shakti Bandhan

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan today in an innovative manner. Principal Ajay Sareen, the student council and institutional innovation cell celebrated the festival as Shakti Bandhan. Dr Shikha Bhagat, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest. Dr Bhagat tied Shakti Bandhan thread to Principal Sareen who tied the same to her. Dr Anjana Bhatia told that Shakti Bandhan is to encourage women in bonding, supporting, nurturing and protecting one another. Dr Sareen said that Shakti Bandhan signifies our vision of women empowerment and that no woman should ever feel alone.