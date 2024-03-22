Rally held to create awareness on eradication of TB

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

The Health Department in Jalandhar organised a public awareness rally to mark the World TB Day (March 24) on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Dr Jagdeep Chawla flagged off the rally from the Civil Surgeon’s office. Students of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Memorial Nursing School participated in the rally.

The rally was taken out under the supervision of District TB Officer Dr Ritu Dadra and District Vaccination Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra. District Family Welfare Officer Mandeep Kaur, District Community Coordinator Dr Jyoti Bala, District BCC Coordinator Neeraj Sharma and the health staff were also present. Awareness messages on prevention of TB were spread on the occasion. Awareness posters made by TB champions were also displayed.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jagdeep Chawla, while giving the information, said that TB spreads from person to person. Incomplete treatment of the disease becomes dangerous for the patients as well as healthy persons. He said that if a person complains of cough for more than two weeks, mild fever in the evening, persistent weight loss, fatigue and loss of appetite, he should go to the nearest government health institution and get checked immediately.

District TB Officer Dr Ritu Dadra said for the eradication of TB by 2025, the Department of Health, under the theme “Yes We Can End TB” with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society had taken out a public awareness rally. Dr Dadra said 20 Microscopy Centres are being run in the district for the investigation of TB. A sputum test is done free of charge to detect the disease. From April 2023 till now, 4,684 TB patients were identified out of which 2,330 are currently being treated in the district.

