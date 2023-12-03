Rally organised to raise awareness about AIDS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

In an effort to combat the stigma surrounding HIV and raise awareness on World AIDS Day, CT Group organised a ‘Red Ribbon Rally’. The event aimed to disseminate crucial information about HIV while fostering a sense of compassion and understanding.

The rally featured a compelling showcase of the cause through eye-catching posters and informative pamphlets, serving as powerful tools to convey the importance of eradicating stigma and promoting a supportive community.

Students took to the streets with a powerful street play at Lambri village, captivating the audience with their performances. The play conveyed the message of HIV awareness, emphasising the need for compassion and empathy. Led by students, the rally traversed through Lambri village and other key areas. This hands-on approach ensured that the message of HIV awareness reached diverse segments of the population.

The rally garnered support and participation from the across the city. Dr Parminder Nain of CT Group, expressed, “Events like this are crucial in spreading awareness about HIV and eradicating the stigma associated with it. It’s heartening to see the proactive engagement of students in such socially impactful initiatives.”