Rally rush slows traffic on Phagwara stretch

The traffic movement in Jalandhar remained largely normal on Wednesday with a slowdown reported for nearly three to four hours on the stretch from BSF Chowk to PAP Chowk towards the Ludhiana-Phagwara highway during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city.

The stretch witnessed slower movement as buses ferrying BJP workers and supporters to the rally near Paragpur were parked along the service lanes, causing congestion for regular commuters.

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Commuters travelling towards Phagwara and Ludhiana faced delays during the afternoon hours.

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Navtej Singh, a commuter travelling to Phagwara, said, “The journey back home usually takes around half an hour but today, due to the slow moving traffic on this route, it took me nearly one-and-a-half hours to reach home.”

Despite the rush near the rally venue, traffic movement in other parts of Jalandhar city remained normal. The traffic police had not imposed any major diversions on the regular routes.

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Shah arrived in Jalandhar on Wednesday to address the BJP’s anti-drug rally near Paragpur along the Ludhiana-Phagwara highway. He landed at Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Airport, Adampur, around 12.30 pm and later travelled by air to the helipad at LR Doaba School before visiting the Devi Talab Mandir. From there, Shah reached the rally venue at around 2:05 pm.

The rally marked the culmination of four Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras which were launched from different parts of the state on September 18.

While the rally caused a temporary slowdown on the approach roads, officials said normal traffic routes in the city remained operational and no major diversion was put in place.