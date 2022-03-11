Rana Gurjeet Singh, Khaira emerge big winners in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 10

One of the most intriguing contests in the Doaba ended with a clear mandate in favour of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. Rana managed to win his own seat in Kapurthala and his son Rana Inderpartap also emerged victorious as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi. Out from jail recently, Sukhpal Khaira emerged victorious from his bastion of Bholath defeating Akali stalwart Bibi Jagir Kaur yet again.

From Phagwara, Congress’ Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal emerged victorious. The closely watched Sultanpur Lodhi seat saw a much-watched contest in which Rana Inder Partap registered a win defeating Congress bete noire Navtej Singh Cheema.

Sukhpal Khaira

At Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder Partap received 41,337 votes, followed by AAP’s Sajjan Singh Cheema who received 29,903 votes. The SAD candidate, Capt Harminder Singh, received 17,468 votes while Congress candidate Navtej Singh Cheem ended up on the fourth spot getting mere 13,459 votes.

In Kapurthala, Rana Gurjit Singh received 44,096 votes followed by AAP’s Manju Rana who received 36,792 votes. In Bholath, Sukhpal Khaira received 37,254 votes, followed by Bibi Jagir Kaur who received 28,029 votes. In Phagwara, Congress’ 37,217 votes, AAP’s Joginder Mann received 34,505 votes, BSP’s Jaswir Singh Garhi received 31,232 votes and BJP’s Vijay Sampla received 15,469 votes.