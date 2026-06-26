Rana seeks Kapurthala mayoral poll within week

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh on Friday slammed the delay in the Kapurthala mayoral elections, threatening to move the High Court if the process wasn’t completed within a week. He also accused state’s ruling AAP of “deliberately delaying” the poll. “Congress councillors have won 31 of the 50 wards. However hard AAP may try, no councillor will drift towards it,” he said. “If the Punjab Government does not issue a notification for the mayoral poll, I will move the High Court by Tuesday,” he added.

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The MLA said the delay was also leading to public harassment. “The MC polls had concluded on May 29. Since then, no notification has been issued for holding mayoral elections and the oath-taking ceremony. Since the new councillors have not taken the oath, they have still not been authorised to attest any public document, because of which people have been unable to obtain various documents, including the domicile certificate,” he said. He said people also needed various documents for submission during the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls that started yesterday.

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“If they fail to produce the required documents, they can face harsh consequences, including the deletion of their names from the electoral rolls,” he alleged.