Ransom-linked crime syndicate busted in Kapurthala, 3 arrested

The Kapurthala police have arrested three members of an organised crime syndicate involved in issuing Rs 50 lakh ransom threat and attempting to fire, marking a significant breakthrough in the district’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime.

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Talking to The Tribune here on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said the action was part of a special campaign launched to curb rising organised criminal activities in the region. He said the case originated on March 21, 2026, when a resident of Ahli Kalan village, under Kabirpur police station, received a ransom call of Rs 50 lakh from an accused using a foreign-based virtual number. When the demand was not met, three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly attempted to fire at the complainant’s location.

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Following the incident, a case was registered under Sections 308(4), 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25 of the Arms Act, at the Kabirpur police station.

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The SSP said the police acted swiftly, tracked the accused across a distance of nearly 100 km to Tarn Taran. Through coordinated efforts involving Kapurthala CIA, Kabirpur police station, the Kapurthala Technical Cell, and the Tarn Taran police, all three accused were apprehended after sustained surveillance.

The arrested individuals were identified as Amritpreet Singh, a resident of Khera village in Tarn Taran district; Nisha Singh, alias Nishan, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district; and one juvenile, whose identity was not disclosed in accordance with the legal provisions.

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During the operation, the police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol along with a magazine believed to have been used in the firing attempt, the SSP said. A motorcycle used in the crime, a black Platina (bearing registration number PB 46 AJ 7438), along with two mobile phones was also seized from the accused, the SSP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of organised gangs operating from abroad and were tasked with issuing threats and executing firing incidents to extort money, the SSP said. The accused were planning more such attacks, he said. One of the accused, Nisha Singh was already facing charges in a previous criminal case, Toora said.

“A special investigation team, under the supervision of senior officials, including SP (Investigation) and DSP (NDPS), Kapurthala, has been formed for initiating further action in this connection,” the SSP said.