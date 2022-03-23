In Brief

Rape accused held after 2 yrs

Picture for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person wanted in a case of rape, extortion and cheating after more than two years of registration of a case against him. Investigating Officer (IO) Narindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurmit Singh, alias Pappu Bajwa, a resident of Saidu Pur village. The IO said a case under Sections 376, 384, 420 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the him on October 23, 2019. OC

Couple held for assaulting man

Nakodar: Nakodar Sadar police on Tuesday arrested a couple on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Bhupindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Pardeep Singh, alias Monu, a resident of Mallian Kalan village and his wife Ramandeep Kaur Neetu. Narindar Singh of Nawan Pind Mallian village complained to the police that the accused barged into his house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured him and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 326, 452, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC

Wires stolen from Hospital

Phagwara: Copper wires were found stolen from the female ward of the Phagwara Civil Hospital on Tuesday. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said the incident was reported to the police. Notably, the Phagwara police on Monday had busted a gang of copper wire thieves and successfully arrested its three members. SHO Rawalpindi Amandeep Kaur said those arrested were identified as Kuldip Kumar, Budh Singh and Dharambir residents of Bhagatpura. The police have recovered 7-kg stolen wires from them. The SHO said they were nabbed at a check point near Rampur Sunnra. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. OC

AAP activist hurt in assault

Phagwara: Around a dozen armed assailants attacked and seriously injured an AAP activist near Narur village on Tuesday. The injured activist has been identified as Santokh Singh, a resident of nearby Rampur Khalian village, who was working as a school bus driver. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The doctors treating him referred him to Jalandhar due to his serious condition. Political rivalry is said to be the reason behind the attack. According to the reports, the victim distributed sweets after the victory of AAP in the state a few days ago. Surprisingly, despite informing about the attack, the police were not seen at the site and instead a few villagers helped the injured and admitted him to the local Civil Hospital. When contacted, SHO Amandeep Kaur denied and said she immediately sent a police party. A case was registered.

