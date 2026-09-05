Rare archive keeps Ghadar movement’s legacy alive at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall

More than six decades after it was built as a memorial to the Ghadar movement, the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall near BMC Chowk continues to preserve the words, writings and voices of revolutionaries who fought the British rule. Its rare collection includes handwritten manuscripts, old newspapers and periodicals, correspondence, political literature and recorded interviews with Ghadar activists.

The two storeys memorial whose foundation stone was laid on November 17, 1959, houses a library and exhibition hall that document the Ghadar movement and the political struggles that followed after the Ghadar party was formed in San Francisco, California in 1913.

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Among its most valuable holdings are handwritten manuscripts of Ghadar leaders including co-founder Sohan Singh Bhakna’s notes on the history of the Ghadar Party and his autobiography in Urdu. The library also houses writings and memoirs of prominent revolutionaries such as Prithvi Singh Azad and Bhagat Singh Bilga.

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Its collection of newspapers and periodicals, preserved on microfilm, offers a record of the political and revolutionary climate of the time. It includes publications such as Kirti Lehar, Mazdoor Kisan, Akali te Pardesi, Chingari, Viplav, Phulwari, Desh Sewak, Lok Lehar and Kisan Lehar. Spanning the 1920s to the 1980s, these publications document political debates, workers and farmers movements and revolutionary ideas that shaped Punjab over several decades.

The archive also preserves an important oral history of the movement. Recorded interviews with surviving Ghadar activists allow researchers to hear their experiences in their own voices. The recordings include interviews with Sohan Singh Bhakna, Gujjar Singh Bhakna, Bhagat Singh Bilga, Prithvi Singh Azad, Kesar Singh Dhillon and several other activists associated with the movement.

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The archive is built largely through the efforts of the surviving Ghadarites themselves. After Independence, they formed the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall Committee and raised funds to build a memorial to the patriots, choosing not to seek government patronage. The committee purchased more than two acres of land in Jalandhar for Rs 55,000 in December 1955 while the foundation stone of the memorial was laid in 1959.

With many of the records nearly a century old, the committee has taken steps to preserve them for future generations. Gurmeet Singh, general secretary of the committee said, “As some of the files and documents are nearly a century old, we have scanned and digitised nearly two lakh pages to preserve them. This was done to ensure that the history of the revolutionaries is preserved for future generations.”

Singh said the Yadgar Hall also receives researchers and scholars from other countries who visit to access its rare collection. The archive contains original documents, publications, manuscripts and first-hand testimonies, offering researchers a direct window into the Ghadar movement.

More than a memorial, the hall has thus become a repository of the movement’s original record, preserving not just the history written about the revolutionaries, but the words, memories and voices they left behind.