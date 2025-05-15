DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Rashtriya Suraksha Nagrik Manch, BJP leaders hold Tiranga Yatra in Punjab

Rashtriya Suraksha Nagrik Manch, BJP leaders hold Tiranga Yatra in Punjab

It was dedicated to the victory of Operation Sindoor and in honour of the Indian Army
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:32 PM May 15, 2025 IST
BJP leaders and workers participate in Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar to honour the Armed forces for Operation Sindoor. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Rashtriya Suraksha Nagrik Manch, Jalandhar, along with prominent BJP leaders and various religious, social and political organisations of the city organised the first grand ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of Punjab dedicated to the victory of Operation Sindoor and in honour of soldiers.

Sushil Sharma from Rashtriya Suraksha Nagrik Manch thanked everyone for participating in the yatra. On the occasion, the stage was conducted by BJP leader Ashok Sarin Hickey.

Leaders said the yatra was dedicated to the pride earned by the Indian Army in the whole world by eliminating terrorists, in response to the Pahalgam attack.

On the occasion, slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ were raised and leaders said the whole country salutes the valour of the Indian Army. They said it was due to the indomitable courage and bravery of the soldiers that India broke Pakistan’s spirits. They added that the world condemned the barbaric incident in Pahalgam, but remained silent on Pakistan — the root of terrorism.

Leaders said the government is committed to protect India's pride, and Operation Sindoor was launched for the same purpose.

BJP leaders and other dignitaries, former Union Minister Som Prakash, BJP leader Ashwani Sharma, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, among others were also present.

