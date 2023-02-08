Ratan Nagar residents meet MC officials over sewage issue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Former councillor of ward number 78 Jagdish Samrai along with residents of New Ratan Nagar visited the Municipal Corporation and met Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat in the absence of MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish.

New Ratan Nagar residents have been suffering due to sewerage water accumulation in their area.

“We had earlier held dharna on the same issue after which the problem had got resolved, but only for 15 days. The problem has raised its ugly head again. Residents are not going to listen to any unnecessary assurances from the MC officials,” said Samrai during the meeting with the Joint Commissioner.