Ratan Nagar residents protest against water supply disruption

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

Residents of Ratan Nagar and other areas staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation today for failing to resolve the disruption of water supply in the area, after a water pump installed in the locality had stopped functioning.

The agitating residents banged empty buckets as a mark of protest. Former councillor Jagdish Samrai also took part in the demonstration. The residents held a dharna outside the MC Complex. Some of the agitators even tried to enter the complex premises, but the police personnel present on the spot did not let them in. This further irked the protesters. Samrai alleged, “The pump has not been working since June 7. The authorities are well aware of the problem, but are indifferent to our woes.” He then rued, “We have been organising water tankers on our own, but the MC has failed to fix the issue.”

One of the residents lamented, “The authorities only act when we take to the streets. That is the only way for us to rouse those in power from slumber.”