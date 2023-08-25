Ration kits, cattle feed, medical aid provided to flood-hit, says DC

Phagwara , August 24
Teams of the district administration have been visiting the flood affected villages and Mand area in the district to distribute ration kits, bags of cattle feed, green fodder as well as medical assistance to the affected people.
The Deputy Commissioner, Captain Karnail Singh, said that nearly 400 ration kits had been distributed in Talwandi Kuka, Ahli Kalan, Hussainpur, Baghuwal, Baupur and other villages to families facing a tough time due to the floods.
He said the administration was ready with 1,000 more ration kits so that the people could be helped in case of an exigency. The Deputy Commisioner said that the medical teams were also stationed in these areas so that people could get healthcare services free of cost near places where they were residing.
Reiterating commitment to extend all possible help, the DC lauded the contribution of local residents, social and religious organisations, who made all out efforts to help the people. He said that the water level was gradually receding, thus improving the situation gradually. The Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were personally supervising the entire operations in their respective areas falling in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala and Bholath subdivisions.
