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Home / Jalandhar / Rattan Dua Jalandhar DBA chief, Amarinder Thind wins secy’s post

Rattan Dua Jalandhar DBA chief, Amarinder Thind wins secy’s post

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:52 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Rattan Dua in a cheerful mood after winning the elections in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Former secretary of the District Bar Association (DBA) Rattan Dua was elected president of the lawyers’ body in polling held here on Friday. The results were declared late in the evening.

Dua was locked in a triangular contest with Rajinder Kumar and Tarsem Singh Taak but secured a comfortable victory, winning by a margin of over 900 votes.

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He enjoyed the backing of several prominent lawyers, including Mandeep Sachdev and RK Bhalla. Outgoing president Aditya Jain did not seek re-election.

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Amarinder Thind was elected secretary after defeating Rakesh Dhir in a direct contest.

A total of 2,112 voters cast their ballots, out of the DBA’s 3,373 members. Twenty-eight candidates, including eight women, were in the fray for eight posts.

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The results for the remaining posts were withheld as recounting was underway for the post of senior vice-president, where Kunal Goyal and Sunny Kumar were in the contest.

They campaigned aggressively on social media while also hosting lavish parties for the members of the DBA.

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