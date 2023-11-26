Rayat Bahra Football Cup: Shergarh, Singapore off to a flying start

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 25

To keep the youth away from drugs and to attract them towards sports, Rayat Bahra Group is running an anti-drug awareness campaign ‘Beta Bachao’. As per the guidelines of Gurvinder Singh Bahra, chairman, Rayat Bahra Group, Rayat Bahra Football Cup-2023 tournament began at the campus here today. As many as 32 teams are participating the championship. The tournament was inaugurated by campus director Chander Mohan.

The inaugural match was played between the teams of Handowal and Shergarh. Campus director Chander Mohan, while addressing the players, said that to keep the youth away from drugs, they should be motivated to take interest in sports competitions. The group organises sports competitions to generate interest in sports along with education among the youth. He said that just as exercise was required to keep the body good and healthy, similarly sports also have great importance for a healthy life. Sports are very important for both the mental and physical development of children and youth. The new generation needs to increase interest in sports along with bookish knowledge.

On the occasion, sports officer Gurpreet Jhim said that a total of 32 teams were participating in the tournament. In this tournament, the first place team will be given a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a trophy, the second place team will be given a cash amount of Rs 11,000 and a trophy, the third place team will be given a cash amount of Rs 5,100 and a trophy. In the matches played on the first day, Shergarh defeated Handowal (3-1), while Singapore defeated Tajewal (4-0) in the second match. Amit Sharma was commentator of the day.

Rang Nath Singh, Meenakshi, Jyotsna, Kuldeep Walia, Hardeep Singh, Pallavi Pandit, Gaurav Parashar, Manoj Katual, Ankit Sharma, Brijesh, Simarpreet Singh, Harinder Jaswal, Gurpreet Bedi, apart from Kuldeep Rana, a large number of students were present on the occasion.

#Football #Hoshiarpur