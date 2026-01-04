DT
Rayat Bahra varsity holds seminar on snake bite management

Rayat Bahra varsity holds seminar on snake bite management

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:53 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
The Department of Allied and Health Sciences at Rayat Bahra Professional University organised a seminar on "Management of Snake Bite" to enhance awareness and practical medical knowledge among students.

The seminar was conducted under the guidance of the university authorities and the Head of the Department. Dr Satpal Gojra, MD (Medicine), was the keynote speaker and delivered an informative session on the effective management of snake bite cases.

Dr Gojra elaborated on the timely identification of snake bites, proper clinical assessment, appropriate use of anti-venom, supportive treatment, and emergency care. Through real-life case studies and professional experiences, he provided valuable insights that helped students better understand the seriousness of snake bite management.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of the Department Dr Sukhmeet Bedi emphasized the importance of imparting scientific and practical knowledge on critical health issues such as snake bites. She stated that such seminars prepare students to handle real-life medical emergencies and play a vital role in creating awareness in society.

Students showed keen interest and actively participated in the interactive question-and-answer session. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks to the keynote speaker, with faculty members and students in attendance.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

