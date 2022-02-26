Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 25

To accelerate the pace of the ongoing four-laning of National Highway No.70, the district administration on Friday started the demolition of as many as 121 acquired structures falling in 650-mtr stretch for the construction of the Adampur flyover.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said under the four-laning project, this stretch of land measuring 650 mtr had been acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), where the construction of a flyover was underway.

He further added that under land acquisition procedure an award worth Rs 33.63 crore was also issued by the administration, but some illegal occupants failed to wilfully vacate possession.

He said a public notice was also issued by the Competent Authority of Land Acquisition (CALA) through newspapers on October 15, 2020, asking landowners to vacate the acquired land within 60 days of the notice. Likewise, more announcements were made in the area but occupants failed to leave the possession, he said, adding that now the administration had started the demolition of these 121 constructions.

The DC also mentioned that so far 41 such structures had been removed while action against others was underway. After the demolition of illegal structures, the land would be handed over to the NHAI so that the authority could complete the ongoing construction of the flyover here in a hassle-free manner.

He stated that the timely completion of this project was crucial as it would not only facilitate passengers of Jalandhar but also people of Himachal Pradesh, and other adjoining states passing through this highway.