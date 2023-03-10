RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, March 9
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, by an order dated March 1, a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on the Nakodar Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd.
A review report of Supervisory Action Framework dated July 26, 2021, submitted by the bank revealed, inter alia, that it had offered interest rates on deposits for various duration higher than that offered by the SBI in non-compliance with the SAF directions. Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank and action taken.
