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Home / Jalandhar / RBI hosts special awareness event on International MSME Day

RBI hosts special awareness event on International MSME Day

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:58 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a special awareness programme for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and entrepreneurs marking the occasion of International MSME Day. The event highlighted RBI’s long-standing commitment to strengthening India’s micro, small and medium enterprises, which are widely acknowledged as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

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Vivek Srivastava, regional director, RBI Chandigarh was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking at the event, he highlighted that the RBI has constantly championed the case of MSME sector through its initiatives such as Priority Sector Lending (PSL), TreDs, Collateral-Free Loans under CGTMSE, guidelines on Credit Proposal Tracking system, specialised MSME branches, restructuring, etc which have helped millions of entrepreneurs access finance, grow their businesses and contribute to India’s GDP and exports.

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The programme featured deep-dive sessions on key government and RBI credit initiatives, including TreDs, MUDRA, PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma and Stand-Up India. A Canara Bank officer led hands-on sessions to help entrepreneurs navigate bank credit processes. The event prioritised women entrepreneurs and first-time borrowers, highlighting Stand-Up India, Mahila Udyam Nidhi and digital on boarding. RBI Team visited the MSME Sports Goods Cluster in Jalandhar to assess on-ground challenges.

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