Home / Jalandhar / RBSK scheme a blessing for needy families: Civil Surgeon

RBSK scheme a blessing for needy families: Civil Surgeon

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:59 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Civil Surgeon Kapurthala, Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, underlined the critical importance of children’s health, describing children as the future of the nation. Dr Bhagat highlighted the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), a comprehensive government initiative targeting children aged 0 to 18 years.

This programme identifies and treats around 30 types of illnesses free of cost at government and empanelled hospitals, making healthcare accessible to many. Dr Bhagat emphasised that the RBSK has been a true blessing, especially for economically weaker families who otherwise struggle to afford medical treatment for their children.

Under this scheme, five-year-old Gurleen, daughter of Pawan Kumar and Amandeep Kaur from Rajputan Sunder Nagar, Phagwara, recently underwent a successful heart surgery at CMC Ludhiana free of charge. According to Dr Simardeep Kaur, Senior Medical Officer Phagwara, Gurleen was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, a serious condition that required timely intervention. She was first examined by the RBSK medical team—Dr Prabhjot Kaur and Dr Jatinder Sandhu—during a health screening camp held on September 11, 2025, at SD Putri Pathshala, Hadiabad. She was referred to CMC Ludhiana, where the surgery was performed successfully on August 25. Post-operation, Gurleen has fully recovered and is now in good health, much to the relief and joy of her family and medical team.

