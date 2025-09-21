RCF launches special campaign 5.0 to boost cleanliness, work efficiency

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has launched special campaign 5.0 in alignment with the directives of the Government of India. The campaign focuses on strengthening objectives such as cleanliness, effective space management, weeding out of old records and enhancing overall workplace efficiency.

Special emphasis will be placed on improving the work environment, maintaining public interface areas and promoting sustainable practices within the factory premises. As part of the initiative, RCF has formulated a detailed action plan that includes intensive cleanliness drives across its workshops, offices and township area.

The campaign will also involve the review and disposal of old records/files to streamline record management and the identification and clearance of scrap materials to ensure optimal space utilisation.

Plans for beautification of the RCF surroundings have been included, with tree plantation drives and upkeep of green areas forming key components. Additionally, awareness activities will be organised for employees and their families to instil the values of Swachhata and sustainability, making the campaign participatory and impactful.

RCF has been actively promoting cleanliness and sustainable practices in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Government of India’s guidelines. With the launch of Special Campaign 5.0, the factory reaffirms its commitment to creating a cleaner, greener and more efficient work environment.

Notably, under special campaign 4.0 conducted from October 2 to October 31, 2024, the RCF had undertaken a major drive to clear pending cases and improve cleanliness across the factory. All departments contributed significantly to its success.