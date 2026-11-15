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Home / Jalandhar / RCF star conferred Arjuna Award

RCF star conferred Arjuna Award

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Lalremsiami being honoured by President Droupdi Murmu.
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The Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, is proud to announce that its women’s hockey player Lalremsiami has been conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025 by the President of India in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian hockey.

Hailing from Mizoram, Lalremsiami is at present employed as OSD at the RCF, Kapurthala, and represents India as a forward in the national women’s hockey team.

With over 200 international appearances since her senior debut in 2017, she has been an integral part of the Indian team, contributing to several major achievements, including India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

She has also won several medals at international tournaments, including the Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy. Ajay Nandan, General Manager, RCF, congratulated Lalremsiami on this prestigious achievement and appreciated her dedication, perseverance and outstanding sporting excellence. He said her accomplishment has brought immense pride to the RCF and the Railways and will inspire aspiring sportspersons, particularly young athletes, from the Northeast.

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