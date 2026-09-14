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Home / Jalandhar / Re-evaluation helps Class X student score 499/500, tops Kapurthala district

Re-evaluation helps Class X student score 499/500, tops Kapurthala district

Charuvrat Bains of MGN Public School scores perfect 100 in Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Artificial Intelligence

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:29 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Charuvrat Bains tops Kapurthala district
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Having scored 497 marks out of 500 in the CBSE Class X board examinations this year, Charuvrat Bains, a Class X student of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, was still not satisfied. He had a strong hunch that he should have scored a full 100 marks in Mathematics and thus filed for re-evaluation.

Much to his satisfaction, he scored a perfect 100 after the CBSE re-evaluated his Mathematics answer sheet and awarded him two extra marks. The boy now scores 499 out of 500, securing 99.8 per cent overall marks and firmly claiming the top position in the district. Earlier, he had been sharing the topper’s position with another student in Kapurthala.

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Son of PCS officer and SDM Adampur Lal Vishwas, Charuvrat now scores a perfect 100 marks in not just Mathematics but also Science, Social Science and Artificial Intelligence. His outstanding performance reflects his strong academic foundation, dedication and keen interest in the fields of Mathematics, Science and Information Technology.

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Parvinder Walia, Principal, MGN Public School, Kapurthala, expressed immense happiness and pride over Charuvrat’s achievement. She said that Charuvrat had not only topped the district but had also secured the highest score among all schools under the MGN Trust, making the achievement even more significant.

She congratulated Charuvrat, his parents and his teachers for their hard work and dedication and wished the young achiever continued success in his future academic pursuits.

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