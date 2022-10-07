Reach out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes, says MoS

Jalandhar, October 6
Union Minister for State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash today asked officials from Kapurthala district to ensure the benefit of Centrally sponsored welfare schemes reached the weaker sections of society.
Submit estimate for work
Submit the estimate for development works in a speedy manner. The MPLAD work must be completed soon. Besides, submission of utilisation certificates should be given top priority. — Som Parkash, Union Minister of state
The minister held a review meeting with Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal and several other senior officials at Phagwara MC office today.
He said the union government had launched many schemes like Amrit Sarovar, PM Svanidhi scheme and MPLAD scheme, etc., to provide suitable atmosphere for overall growth of the state. Taking a review of the MPLAD funds issued, the Union Minister said the estimate for development works should be submitted in a speedy manner. He
also said the MPLAD work must be completed soon, besides submission of utilisation certificates to be given top priority.
He asked the officials that they must use the funds given by the Central Government
in a transparent manner so that the new instalments could be released
by the Centre to further boost the welfare schemes and development works.
The Phagwara ADC assured the Union Minister for State that the district administration would leave no stone unturned in proper implementation of welfare as well as development-oriented schemes in the district.
