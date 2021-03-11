Ready plan to check floods, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Jalandhar, May 12
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has directed the district administration to prepare 'flood preparedness plan' and 'district disaster management plan' for the prevention of floods during the coming monsoon season so that in case of any adverse situation various departments of the administration would respond quickly in a better way .
He asked the ADCs, all SDMs, top officials of the revenue department and various departments to list out the role and requirements of their respective departments for these plans. He also asked all departments to appoint a nodal officer for immediate action during the flood season besides registering his phone number, e-mail etc. The DC asked the Drainage and Revenue Department to visit the Dhussi Bandh to identify its weak points.
