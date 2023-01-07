Realtor shoots himself dead in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, January 6
A property dealer today committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver at Mount Avenue Colony on the Rahimpur-Phagwara road in the city. After getting information, a police party reached the spot and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased has been identified as Raghuveer Singh, who worked as a property dealer along with farming. Raghuveer shot himself this morning in his room while his elderly parents and children were at home. The matter is being investigated, the police said.
