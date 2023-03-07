Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

The Ration Depot Holders’ Welfare Society, Jalandhar, has said even though the MLA has raised the issue of less wheat at a depot, 15 to 25 per cent less grain is being received across various districts in the state.
Society’s senior vice-president Bhagat Bishan Dass said: “In Jalandhar, it is about 15 per cent less. For example, at my depot at Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar, I have received 58 quintal 80 kg less wheat than the amount I was supposed to receive. The government should fix the problem first. It should send equal and requisite amount of wheat to all depots rather than pointing fingers.”
