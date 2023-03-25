Recruit more safai karamcharis: Unions to Jalandhar MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

Representatives of as many as four unions of sewermen and safai karamcharis on Friday met MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish and demanded recruitment of class IV employees.

Sanitary Supervisor Union president Bantu Sabharwal, while interacting with the Commissioner said it had been a long-pending demand of the union, but no official has ever taken it seriously. "The agenda in this regard has already been passed. But until now, there is no headway. Even the present government is not any paying heed at all," he said.

The union members said due to shortage of safai karamcharis in the city, cleanliness work was getting adversely affected. “The garbage lifting and disposal work has been badly affected due to the manpower crunch. The government should consider the demand for recruitment of more karamcharis, as this is the need of the hour. If the city is not clean, what is the point of boasting of the Smart City status,” the members said.

After the meeting, the union members announced that they would burn the effigy of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if their demand wasn't met. "We are left with no other option but to protest in this manner. When cleanliness is the basic necessity, why no attention is being given to it?" the union members said.