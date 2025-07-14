Red Cross, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ mark World Population Day in Nawanshahr

The Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA), Nawanshahr, in collaboration with the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ unit, Nawanshahr, jointly organised a programme to mark World Population Day at Baba Wazir Singh Khalsa (Kanya) Senior Secondary School.

Addressing a gathering, Chaman Singh, Project Director of IRCA, spoke on the 2025 theme, “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.”

He emphasised that World Population Day is observed to raise awareness about global population challenges and their impact on society. He highlighted the importance of advocating for reproductive rights, promoting sustainable development and supporting policies that enhance the well-being of all individuals. Gobind Adhikari, representing the Mera Yuva Bharat, shared practical measures and suggestions to help manage population growth effectively.

Jasvir Singh, Principal of the host school, extended his gratitude to all participants and guests.