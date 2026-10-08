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Home / Jalandhar / Red-letter days: Postal week celebrations in Jalandhar to highlight dept services

Red-letter days: Postal week celebrations in Jalandhar to highlight dept services

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:44 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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On October 9, World Post Day will be celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union.
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The Jalandhar Postal Division will celebrate the National Postal Week from October 9 to 15 with activities aimed at highlighting the role of India Post in providing postal, financial and citizen-centric services.

The activities to be observed date-wise during the Postal Week are as follows. On October 9, World Post Day will be celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union and to highlight the importance of postal services in connecting people and communities.

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October 12 will see ‘Fun with Philately’ as various philatelic activities will be organised to promote awareness and interest in stamps and philately, particularly among students and the youth. On October 13, Financial Inclusion & CBS Day, activities relating to financial inclusion and core banking solution (CBS) services will be undertaken to create awareness among the public regarding the various financial services provided by India Post. On October 14, Mails & Parcels Day - the day will focus on creating awareness regarding the convenient and reliable delivery services offered by India Post.

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On October 15, Technology & Innovation Day, the adoption of technology and other innovative initiatives by the Department of Posts would be in focus and improvements in service delivery and customer convenience would be highlighted.

The department has appealed to the public to participate in the activities and avail benefits of the various postal, financial and citizen-centric services provided by it.

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