Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Red Run Marathon held to raise awareness on AIDS, drug abuse

Red Run Marathon held to raise awareness on AIDS, drug abuse

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:26 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Assistant Director of the Youth Services Department Preet Kohli felicitates MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa during Red Run Marathon in Hoshiarpur.
The Youth Services Department Punjab, in collaboration with the Punjab State AIDS Control Society, organised the Red Run Marathon today at the I K Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) campus, Hoshiarpur.

The event was led by Assistant Director of Youth Services Department, Preet Kohli. MLA Bram Shankar Jimpa, the chief guest, flagged off the five-kilometre marathon, which saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers representing over 100 Red Ribbon Clubs.

Addressing the participants, MLA Jimpa emphasised that the future of the country lies in the hands of the youth and their physical and mental well-being is crucial. He stressed that awareness is the strongest weapon against challenges like drug addiction and AIDS. He also appreciated the efforts of the Youth Services Department and the district administration, urging for regular continuation of such awareness campaigns.

The marathon winners were awarded cash prizes. Among girls, Pooja from GTB Khalsa College, Dasuya, secured first place, followed by Mandeep Kaur in second and Kiran Kumari in third. Among boys, Mohit from DAV College, Hoshiarpur, took first place, Gulshan Badhan from IKGPTU was second, while Rohit Kumar from Babbar Akali Memorial Khalsa College, Garhshankar, and Sachin Kumar from DAV College jointly secured third place. The winners received Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 respectively.

