Refund Rs 30 lakh to two flat allottees, commission tells JIT

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to refund nearly Rs 30 lakh, including interest, to two more allottees of its Indra Puram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave) housing scheme for failing to provide habitable flats.

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In separate orders passed on August 21, the commission directed the JIT to refund around Rs 18 lakh to Jaspal Singh and around Rs 12 lakh to Lalit Kumar, including 9 per cent annual interest on their deposits.

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Jaspal Singh was allotted a low-income group (LIG) flat in the scheme in 2008 and had deposited Rs 3.80 lakh. Lalit Kumar was allotted an LIG flat in 2006 and had deposited Rs 5.21 lakh. Both alleged that despite making the required payments, they were not given complete and usable possession of their flats. They cited the absence of electricity, water supply and sewerage connections, inadequate approach roads and deficiencies in the construction of the flats.

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The JIT, in its defence, argued that the complaints were not maintainable, alleging that the complainants had not approached the commission with clean hands and had concealed material facts. It maintained that the allottees had already taken possession of their flats through possession slips and were therefore not entitled to any relief.

In Lalit Kumar’s case, the JIT also pointed out that he had sought duplicate copies of his allotment and possession letters in 2023. It further argued that the complaint was barred by limitation, that the consumer commission lacked jurisdiction to entertain it and that no statutory legal notice had been served.

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The commission, however, rejected these objections. It observed that the possession slips relied upon by the JIT did not establish that complete and effective possession had been delivered. Although the slips recorded the construction work and certain facilities as satisfactory, photographs and official documents placed on record showed that development of the scheme remained incomplete.

The commission also noted that the JIT had failed to produce completion certificates to establish that the flats and basic amenities had been completed as required. Relying on earlier judicial rulings, it held that possession cannot be treated as complete in the absence of essential amenities and the required completion or occupancy clearances.

Rejecting the limitation objection, the commission held that the failure to provide essential amenities constituted a continuing cause of action. It concluded that the JIT was deficient in service and negligent towards the allottees.

Besides ordering a refund with 9 per cent annual interest from the dates of payment until realisation, the commission directed the JIT to pay Rs 30,000 each as compensation for mental agony and harassment, along with Rs 10,000 each towards litigation expenses.

The commission has given the JIT 45 days to comply with the orders. In case of delay, an additional 3 per cent annual interest will be payable on the deposited amounts.