DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Refused money for drugs, man shoots himself

Refused money for drugs, man shoots himself

Tanda SHO arrived at the hospital with a police party, took possession of the deceased’s body, and initiated the next legal proceedings
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tanda Urmar, Updated At : 09:44 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Labh Singh
Advertisement

A drug addict in Kamalpur village died by suicide on Tuesday evening. He shot himself in the head with a pistol after his wife refused to give him money for drugs.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Labh Singh (37) alias Heera. Giving information in this regard, the deceased's wife Kulwinder Kaur said that she lived separately from her in-laws — along with her husband and two children. Singh used to run a gym on rent in Miani town and was a drug addict. He had been admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre several times, however, he could not quit it.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 2.30 pm, he demanded money from his wife to buy drugs. When she refused, he started beating her. Kulwinder ran away to her in-law's house nearby. After some time, Labh’s father Sarabjit Singh and mother Surjit Kaur came to his house with Kulwinder and tried to convince him. But he got angry and shot himself in the head with a pistol in the courtyard of the house.

Advertisement

His father, with the help of neighbours, took him to Government Hospital, Tanda, where doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving the information, Tanda SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra arrived at the hospital with a police party, took possession of the deceased’s body, and initiated the next legal proceedings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts