Refused money for drugs, man shoots himself

A drug addict in Kamalpur village died by suicide on Tuesday evening. He shot himself in the head with a pistol after his wife refused to give him money for drugs.

The deceased has been identified as Labh Singh (37) alias Heera. Giving information in this regard, the deceased's wife Kulwinder Kaur said that she lived separately from her in-laws — along with her husband and two children. Singh used to run a gym on rent in Miani town and was a drug addict. He had been admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre several times, however, he could not quit it.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 2.30 pm, he demanded money from his wife to buy drugs. When she refused, he started beating her. Kulwinder ran away to her in-law's house nearby. After some time, Labh’s father Sarabjit Singh and mother Surjit Kaur came to his house with Kulwinder and tried to convince him. But he got angry and shot himself in the head with a pistol in the courtyard of the house.

His father, with the help of neighbours, took him to Government Hospital, Tanda, where doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving the information, Tanda SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra arrived at the hospital with a police party, took possession of the deceased’s body, and initiated the next legal proceedings.