Refused money for drugs, teen kills uncle in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

A 65-year-old man, Sukhdev Singh, was allegedly murdered by his addict nephew at his house in Sarabha Nagar here. He had reportedly denied giving him money to purchase drugs.

The accused has been arrested and has been identified as 19-year-old Jaspreet Singh.

Staion House Officer Gurpreet Singh said they received a complaint around 3.30 am on Tuesday from Davinder Singh, younger brother of Sukhdev Singh, that his brother had been killed by his nephew. He also informed the police that Sukhdev’s wife and daughters live in Manila, and he was residing here alone.

The SHO said acting on the information provided by the complainant, the police teams conducted search operations at various locations. He said within four hours of receiving the complaint, the police succeeded in arresting the accused. “He

was arrested near Gandhi Vanita Ashram near Kapurthala Chowk.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him,” he said.

He further said during interrogation, the accused confessed that he was addicted to drugs, and killed his uncle in a fit of rage after he denied him money for buying drugs.