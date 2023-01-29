Refused money to buy drugs, son attacks woman with axe

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, January 28

In a heart-wrenching incident, a drug addict attempted to kill his mother for not giving him money for buying intoxicants. He attacked his mother on the head and neck with an axe. This case pertains to Naushehra Pattan village of Mukerian.

ASI Jagjit Singh said the victim was identified as a 50-year-old woman, Jogindero, whose husband Jagir Masih died about 15 years ago. Jogindero raised her two sons by working in people’s homes. Her elder son Roshan was addicted to drugs and did not do any work due to which he did not even get married. He often troubled his mother for money to buy drugs, when he did not get it, he beat her up.

He added on Saturday, Roshan again sought money from Jogindero. When she refused, Roshan picked up an ax from a nearby haveli and hit her on the head and neck with the axe, leaving her in a pool of blood. Roshan fled the spot. People nearby the spot and Jogindero’s younger son John rushed her to the Mukerian government hospital. From there the doctors referred her to the Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur, by giving the first aid. Doctors from Hoshiarpur hospital further referred her to Amritsar in view of her critical condition. The police was looking for the accused.