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Home / Jalandhar / Regional Passport Office holds cleanliness drive

Regional Passport Office holds cleanliness drive

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:01 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Staff of Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar during the cleanliness drive.
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Under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2026’, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Jalandhar, organised various activities to promote cleanliness and public awareness. As part of this initiative, a special cleanliness drive was conducted around the Shri Sai Das Cricket ground. The surrounding area was cleaned to spread the message of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The initiative emphasised making cleanliness an integral part of daily life and raising awareness about keeping public spaces clean.

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Additionally, a friendly cricket match was organised between the Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar and the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Jalandhar. The match was presided over by Mahesh Singh Martolia (Divisional Manager, Food Corporation of India) and Jugal Kishore (OSD, Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar). The match aimed to encourage mutual harmony, team spirit, cooperation and sportsmanship among the officers and employees of both organisations.

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Through this event, a message was conveyed that cleanliness should not be limited to just a campaign, but is a collective responsibility of every citizen. By adopting a clean environment and a healthy lifestyle, meaningful contributions can be made toward building a clean, healthy and strong India.

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