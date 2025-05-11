Registration for BTech migration closes soon

The registration for the Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) and Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET) is currently underway and will close in the next week. Dr HS Bains shared that the registration for BE admissions (2nd year, lateral entry) through PULEET 2025 at UIET, Panjab University SSG Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, for the 2025-26 session began on April 16. Candidates can register for the BE courses in Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology at the PUSSGRC campus, which boasts a remarkable placement record and is the largest off-campus establishment of Panjab University, Chandigarh. The last date to register for PULEET admissions is May 13.