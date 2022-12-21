Registration must for FBOs, says District Health Officer

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 20

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh collected 10 samples of jaggery and sugar from six places during a check in Mahilpur and Garhshankar today. He warned that adulteration would not be tolerated in the district, and that strict action would be taken against the violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, so that the Punjab government’s dream of a healthy Punjab can be fully realised.

Samples of jaggery and sugar have been collected from Mahilpur, Dansiwal, Satnaur, Badesron and Golian. The samples are being sent to the testing laboratory in Kharar for testing, and that appropriate action would be taken after receiving their reports.

Dr Singh stressed that registration or a licence is necessary for all food business operators (FBOs). He explained that an annual registration with a fee of Rs 100 is mandatory for FBOs with sales of less than 12 lakh rupees in a year, while an annual licence with a fee of Rs 2,000 is required for FBOs with sales of more than 12 lakh rupees in a year. He appealed to the FBOs that those whose registration or license fee is about to be renewed or expired, should deposit their fee, and those who have not had their registration done yet, should complete the process soon.