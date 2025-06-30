DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Registration of play-way schools mandatory: DC

Registration of play-way schools mandatory: DC

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:16 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a move to ensure the all-round development of children, the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab, has issued a notification mandating the registration of private schools, institutions, and play-way schools involved in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, in a statement, informed that the department has initiated the registration process for institutions providing ECCE for children between the ages of 3 and 6. Application Form Number 1 can be obtained by coordinating with the District Program Office in Hoshiarpur or the concerned CDPO.

She emphasised that registration of every play-way school is now compulsory. Further, the district administration will verify all private schools, institutions, and play-way schools to ensure compliance with the prescribed policy guidelines for such institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts