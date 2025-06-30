Registration of play-way schools mandatory: DC

In a move to ensure the all-round development of children, the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab, has issued a notification mandating the registration of private schools, institutions, and play-way schools involved in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).
Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, in a statement, informed that the department has initiated the registration process for institutions providing ECCE for children between the ages of 3 and 6. Application Form Number 1 can be obtained by coordinating with the District Program Office in Hoshiarpur or the concerned CDPO.
She emphasised that registration of every play-way school is now compulsory. Further, the district administration will verify all private schools, institutions, and play-way schools to ensure compliance with the prescribed policy guidelines for such institutions.
