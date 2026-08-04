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Home / Jalandhar / Registrations open for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan exam

Registrations open for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan exam

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:24 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Online registrations have begun for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2026-27, a national digital talent search examination aimed at promoting scientific thinking among school students and creating awareness about India’s contributions to science.

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Students studying in Classes VI to XI from any recognised school across the country can register online till September 30, 2026. The examination is organised by Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has asked all states, Union Territories, CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to encourage participation in the programme.

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Following these directions, the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has instructed all District Education Officers and school heads in the state to spread awareness among students and parents and facilitate voluntary registrations.

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The registration fee is Rs 200 per student. The examination will be conducted in digital mode. The main objective of the programme is to develop scientific temperament among students, encourage interest in pure science and introduce them to the contributions of Indian scientists. It also aims to identify and nurture young scientific talent from across the country. Interested students can complete their registration through the official VVM portal (https://vvm.org.in) before the last date.

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