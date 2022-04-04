Regularisation: Teachers handover letter to MLAs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

Members of the Meritorious Schools Teachers Union Punjab today handed over letters to Jalandhar West and Central MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora, respectively, in support of their long-pending demand for regularisation. They also appealed to the MLAs to visit their school so that they could be apprised about working and functions of teachers.

The MLAs promised union members that their demands would be taken up with the Education Minister and the Punjab Government.

Informing the MLAs about their key issues, union members said in 10 meritorious schools across the state, 270 teachers had been working on contractual basis for the past eight years.

Union members said this was the only recruitment process in the Punjab School Education Board in which higher education norms of the country had been followed. These 270 teachers were highly qualified and their qualifications included PhD, MPhil, UGC Net and gold medallists, union members added.