Demolition at Jalandhar's Latifpura: Rehabilitate displaced families, says Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura today visited Latifpura and the displaced families of the colony.

Later speaking to media persons, Lalpura said, “I had issued a notice to the state government the very moment I got to know of the incident. A notice was sent to the Chief Secretary, Punjab, and a report sought. But the report has not been received yet. So it will not be right for me to make a decision or declaration before I know the whole matter.”

During his visit to Latifpura, Lalpura was accomanied by BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, Sarabjit Makkar and Sushil Sharma, among others.

Questioned on the timing — abrupt displacement of people in the winter chill — Lalpura said, “It is extremely cold weather. These are also the months of the Sahibzadas’ martyrdom. It is clear that alternate arrangements for the stay of these people should have been made before the demolition. Whether legal or illegal, their stay should first have been ensured.”

Questioned on the responsibility of the Jalandhar district administration and the MC for the incident, Lalpura added, “In an official set-up, the government is answerable, not the person. The DC and the Improvement Trust have their own responsibilities. Overall, the Chief Secretary and the state government are responsible. A notice has already been issued to the Chief Secretary. After my return tomorrow, I will also fix a time for hearing.”

Lalpura further said the first priority now should be the rehabilitation of the displaced families after which responsibility for the action should be fixed.