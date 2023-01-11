Rehabilitate Latifpura families, submit report by March 7: SC panel

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

On the issue of demolition of houses at Latifpura a month ago, senior officers of the Punjab Government on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in New Delhi to show the relevant documents. Commission Chairman Vijay Sampla, upon his recent visit to the area, had summoned the officials to his office in New Delhi.

The officers — Principal Secretary, Local Government, Vivek Pratap Singh; Commissioner of Police Dr S Boopathi; Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh; Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Singh; and several other officials from Jalandhar Improvement Trust — showed the requisite record to the Commission. Sampla got details related to demolition and the documents of the land in controversy.

The Commission also inquired about the rehabilitation of the families, whose houses were demolished. On the queries put forth by the Commission, detailed information was provided encompassing all the issues related to the Latifpura.

The officials of Improvement Trust also informed the Commission that the Trust had already offered 2 BHK flats to such families. It was also informed to the Commission that the Local Government Department had formed a committee under the Deputy Commissioner to scrutinise the claims of those demanding rehabilitation.

The Commission has asked the officials to make requisite arrangements for rehabilitating the families and submit the detailed report to it by March 7.