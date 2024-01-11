Release pending dues urgently, sugar mill told

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 10

SDM Jashanjit Singh called an urgent meeting with officials of Golden Sandhar Sugar Mills and asked them to pay complete arrears to the cane growers as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Naib Tehsildar Mandip Singh, Cane Commissioner RK Raheja, Assistant Cane Commissioner Sukhjinder Singh, Assistant Cane Development Officer Raj Kumar, mill’s unit head Amrik Singh Buttar and general manager VP Verma.

The SDM said in the meeting Buttar informed the officials that the mill was depositing present farmers’ payments regularly while Rs 3,35,78,000 from arrears was also transferred in the accounts of the farmers. Buttar said the remaining arrears would be paid after selling the property of the former mill owners. Notably, around Rs 42 crore, excluding interests, are lying pending as arrears.

