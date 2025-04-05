DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Reliance Foundation trainer meets fastest runner’s coach

Reliance Foundation trainer meets fastest runner’s coach

The performance of athletes from Jalandhar has become the talking point these days. Gurindervir Singh who has become the fastest runner in India is a recent example. Today, Martin Owens, head coach at Reliance Foundation, met coaches who are associated...
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Martin Owen with Gurindervir Singh's coach Sarabjit Singh.
The performance of athletes from Jalandhar has become the talking point these days. Gurindervir Singh who has become the fastest runner in India is a recent example. Today, Martin Owens, head coach at Reliance Foundation, met coaches who are associated with the sports department.

Sarabjit Happy, the athletics coach, said Martin Owen came to see how training was being imparted to the players and how they were playing.

“I am hopeful the visit would be beneficial for us as we might be provided more infrastructure soon,” the coach said.

Owen also accompanied Sarabjit Happy to his house where he found the picture of martyr Bhagat Singh. “I felt so happy knowing he knew everything about Bhagat Singh,” the coach added.

Gurvindervir has been trained by Sarabjit Singh. The duo has a 10-year-long association. Gurindervir’s feat of setting a new national record in 100m race in 10.20 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru has earned him the sobriquet of ‘Flying SIkh-2’.

