Relief for property tax defaulters

Hoshiarpur, December 14
Municipal Commissioner Jyoti Bala Mattu has said that those city residents who have not deposited their house tax and property tax due till March 31, will be given a waiver on the fine and interest if they deposit this tax by December 31.
The MC Commissioner appealed to the general public to take advantage of the opportunity. She said that property tax can be deposited online by visiting the Municipal Corporation website www.mchoshiarpur.in/. For the convenience of the public, the counters of the Municipal Corporation office will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm even on gazetted holidays, Saturday and Sunday, so that residents can deposit their tax. She appealed to the residents to take advantage of the scheme.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...