Relief for property tax defaulters

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 14

Municipal Commissioner Jyoti Bala Mattu has said that those city residents who have not deposited their house tax and property tax due till March 31, will be given a waiver on the fine and interest if they deposit this tax by December 31.

The MC Commissioner appealed to the general public to take advantage of the opportunity. She said that property tax can be deposited online by visiting the Municipal Corporation website www.mchoshiarpur.in/. For the convenience of the public, the counters of the Municipal Corporation office will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm even on gazetted holidays, Saturday and Sunday, so that residents can deposit their tax. She appealed to the residents to take advantage of the scheme.

#Hoshiarpur