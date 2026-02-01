As the Union Budget 2026 gets tabled tomorrow in Parliament, everyone is expecting some reforms that will make them feel easy on taxes, make filing of returns easier and get some incentives in the business sector they are working in. The Jalandhar Tribune spoke to a cross-section of people in the service and business sectors. Here is what they are expecting from the Union Budget:

Puneet Oberoi, Chartered Accountant Advertisement

Ahead of the Union Budget, we expect targeted tax relief for the common man—higher standard deduction, restored deductions (including health insurance under the default tax regime) and rationalised surcharge thresholds to boost disposable income and financial security. Further, we expect renaming “advance tax” to “estimated tax” for clarity, extending timelines for revised/belated ITR filing and optional joint taxation for married couples to ease compliance. For MSMEs, rationalising GST, faster refunds and reduced litigation remain crucial to sharpen competitiveness in Jalandhar’s manufacturing clusters.

Rajesh Kharbanda, MD and CEO of Nivia Sports

“The sports industry of Jalandhar has very big hopes from the Union Budget. We have been engaging with the Union government for over a year for getting special benefits. We have been de-clubbed from the general commerce industry and have been put under the Sports Ministry which shall bring us in the focus area. We expect the Government of India to support us by getting international federation approvals for our products. We are also seeking support from the government for departmental buying. We are confident that if all our demands do not get cleared in tomorrow’s budget, these shall happen in the due course.”

Kamaljit Hayre, Hotelier

“We are looking for sector-specific reforms that will boost the growth of hospitality industry. Hotels provide a lot of job avenues to the skilled and unskilled labour. We are looking for a review of direct and indirect taxes on us and expect some support from the Government of India for this. After all, we are contributing to foreign exchange earnings. We are also looking for lowering of tariffs and property tax levies. We are also seeking single-window clearance for licensing approvals and NOCs for projects. We are also expecting reduction in customs duties on certain items that we procure from outside.”

Rajan Chopra, Realtor

“We are looking for corrections in the GST norms, including a reduction from 18 per cent to 12 per cent on construction contracts to lower the escalating costs. We also want that the 2005 scheme of 100 per cent tax exemption on purchase of economy flats should be brought back. This will definitely boost the realty sector. Also, there has been a fall in the real estate business for the past three months. The sentiments of the investors need to be changed. Owing to a lot of fluctuation in gold and silver prices, the general feeling is that trading in metals will bring in better and quick returns. A price control for gold and silver will also indirectly boost the property business once again.”