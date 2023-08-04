Relief material given to people in Tarn Taran dist

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 3

Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), distributed relief material to the flood affected people at different places. The initiative was taken on the instructions of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, Tarn Taran.

CJM Pratima Arora, while speaking on the occasion, called upon all sections of society to come forward to help the needy. The CJM appreciated the efforts of the district administration in serving the people hit by floods. The CJM also mentioned the helpline number 01852-224107 for assistance in case anybody needed it. Inquiries can also be made on the toll-free number 1968 and DLSA phone number 01852-223291.

