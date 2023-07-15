Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 14

The work to evacuate people from the flood-affected villages of Sultanpur Lodhi tehsil and deliver relief material is going on a war footing.

Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh said it was the initiative of the district administration to shift the people stranded in floodwater to safe places.

He said in the rescue operation started by the NDRF and the SDRF on July 11, 452 people had been shifted to safe places/relief camps till July 13. These include 238 men, 106 women and 108 children.

A total of 261 people were evacuated by the NDRF, 30 by the SDRF and 161 by the Army.

On July 11, 59 people were rescued on the first day, while on July 12, 299 people were safely evacuated from the flood-affected areas. In all, 94 people were rescued on July 13.

The Deputy Commissioner said the breach at the dam built on Kali Bein, near Sarupwal, had been completely plugged.

Appreciating the role played by the Army and the local people in the relief work, he thanked them all for their support.

