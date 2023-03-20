Relieve Nurmahal naib tehsildar of additional charge: Residents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 19

The Nurmahal area residents have demanded that naib tehsildar be relieved of the additional charge of Goraya sub-tehsil as they are suffering due to this arrangement by the district administration.

Dilbag Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village and social activist, submitted a representation to Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan and the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, in this regard. He said the Nurmahal Naib Tehsildar reaches her office at 3 pm after attending Goraya office and attends Nurmahal office after this.